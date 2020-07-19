Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Autoweb (NYSE:AUTO) Head-To-Head Review

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Autoweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Autoweb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Autoweb has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autoweb and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoweb -13.04% -60.04% -28.70% Pinterest -120.48% -73.06% -62.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autoweb and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoweb 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pinterest 0 14 10 0 2.42

Autoweb presently has a consensus target price of $1.72, suggesting a potential downside of 9.17%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Autoweb.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoweb and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoweb $113.98 million 0.22 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -1.67 Pinterest $1.14 billion 12.79 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -7.69

Autoweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinterest beats Autoweb on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

