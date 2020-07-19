Pigeoncoin Trading Down 14.9% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $754,176.10 and approximately $35,647.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001003 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000999 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,693,034,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

