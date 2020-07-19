Pi Financial Analysts Give OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) a C$4.75 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.88.
Shares of OGC stock opened at C$3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -81.25. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
