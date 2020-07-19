Pi Financial Analysts Give OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) a C$4.75 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -81.25. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.