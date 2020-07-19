Pi Financial Analysts Give Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) a C$1.30 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$1.30 price target on Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Gogold Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Gogold Resources stock opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $284.84 million and a PE ratio of -60.95. Gogold Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75.

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gogold Resources will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

