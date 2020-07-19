Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHNX. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.74) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 689.80 ($8.49).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 666 ($8.20) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($9.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 643.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 660.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 77.44.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £117,000 ($143,982.28). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.81), for a total value of £56,330.85 ($69,321.75).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

