Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,297,223 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,242,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,518,000 after acquiring an additional 147,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

