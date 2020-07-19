Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 589.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 269,789 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

