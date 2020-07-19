Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PEY. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.73.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$97.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.132 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

