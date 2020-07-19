PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.12

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.12 and traded as low as $31.71. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 46,435 shares trading hands.

PDRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

