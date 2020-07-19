Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

