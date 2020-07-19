Penta (PNT) Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Penta has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $40,456.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, BCEX and LBank. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01851570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00195922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00086007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, BCEX, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

