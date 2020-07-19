Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.60. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 181.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2,985.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.