Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Peloton from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $69.73.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $5,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peloton by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Peloton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton by 12,766.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

