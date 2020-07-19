Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($23.15) to GBX 1,870 ($23.01) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($31.58) price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,392 ($29.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,231 ($27.46).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,363 ($29.08) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,302.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,265.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 22.89 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,508 ($30.86).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

