Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara (LON:CSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CSN opened at GBX 284.50 ($3.50) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.31. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 367 ($4.52). The firm has a market cap of $426.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

