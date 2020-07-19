Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara (LON:CSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON CSN opened at GBX 284.50 ($3.50) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.31. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 367 ($4.52). The firm has a market cap of $426.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.
Chesnara Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.