Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JDW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,380 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,192.50 ($14.68).

LON JDW opened at GBX 940 ($11.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 492 ($6.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,734 ($21.34).

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 510,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.11), for a total transaction of £5,025,534 ($6,184,511.44).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

