Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,450 ($91.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,700 ($94.76) to GBX 6,800 ($83.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,963 ($110.30) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,423.80 ($91.36).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 7,088 ($87.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,804.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,035.82. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($105.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.44.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

