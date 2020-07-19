Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essentra from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 295 ($3.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 324.20 ($3.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64. The firm has a market cap of $853.36 million and a PE ratio of 22.36. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.13 ($5.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 303.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 328.61.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

