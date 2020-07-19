Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of RDI Reit to a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 101.67 ($1.25).

RDI stock opened at GBX 88.90 ($1.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.56. RDI Reit has a one year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 143.22 ($1.76).

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

