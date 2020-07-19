Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF)

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
FOCIF stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday.
About Focusrite
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.