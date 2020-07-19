Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF)

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FOCIF stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday.

About Focusrite

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

