Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 900 at Citigroup

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target cut by Citigroup from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 900 ($11.08) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Pearson to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 678 ($8.34) to GBX 661 ($8.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 624.18 ($7.68).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 554.60 ($6.83) on Thursday. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 951.20 ($11.71). The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 548.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 538.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($246,476.30).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

