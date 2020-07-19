PAYCENT Price Down 22.2% This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $532,098.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01851570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00195922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00086007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,629 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

