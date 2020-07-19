Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,255 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 979,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

