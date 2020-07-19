Patron Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC and Hotbit. Patron has a market capitalization of $212,400.99 and $3,520.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.01866209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00196526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00086308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, YoBit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

