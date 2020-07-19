Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot Scientific Co. (OTCMKTS:PTSC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Patriot Scientific shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,738,608 shares trading hands.

About Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC)

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.