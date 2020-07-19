Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities upgraded Patrick Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

PATK stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $502,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $100,914.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 297,730 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,890. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

