Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Patrick Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of PATK opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.48. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $502,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,890. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

