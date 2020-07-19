Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of PXT opened at C$16.40 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.22 and a 12-month high of C$25.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$259.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total value of C$258,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,208,165.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

