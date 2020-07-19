Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 3,482 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

