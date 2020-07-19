Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

DIS stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

