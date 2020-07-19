Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.