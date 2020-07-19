Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Stake Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 20.60% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $28,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,650,000.

PTIN opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

