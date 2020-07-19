Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

