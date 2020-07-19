Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,555,000 after buying an additional 241,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,434,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after buying an additional 88,910 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 578,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 226,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $9,422,000.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $28.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

