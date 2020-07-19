Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,540,000 after purchasing an additional 372,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 166,757 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

NYSE:BK opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

