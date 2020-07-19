Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

NVDA opened at $408.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.15 and a 200 day moving average of $296.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49 shares of company stock valued at $14,574 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.