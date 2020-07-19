Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

