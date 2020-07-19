Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after buying an additional 233,799 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 321,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,111,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of HASI stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 26.82 and a quick ratio of 26.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,245.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.