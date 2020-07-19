Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 25.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 741.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 47,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $191.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.40.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

