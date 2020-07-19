Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $295.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.57.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

