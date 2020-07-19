Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

NYSE:WM opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.