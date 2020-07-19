Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

NYSE:AVY opened at $121.26 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

