Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $769,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE opened at $166.75 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

