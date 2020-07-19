Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,364.56. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

