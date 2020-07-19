Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

