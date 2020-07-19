Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.85. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

