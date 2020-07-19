Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 63,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

