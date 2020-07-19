Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 464 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 52,158 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

