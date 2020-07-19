Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 248 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRC opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

