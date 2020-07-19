Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.84 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

